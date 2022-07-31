See All Acupuncturists in Highlands Ranch, CO
Indra Oetomo, PT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Indra Oetomo, PT

Acupuncture
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Indra Oetomo, PT is an Acupuncturist in Highlands Ranch, CO. 

Indra Oetomo works at Meromed Healing Centre in Highlands Ranch, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Meromed Healing Center
    8955 Ridgeline Blvd Ste 400, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 683-8338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Cupping Therapy
Detoxification
Acupuncture
Cupping Therapy
Detoxification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Herbal Medicine Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Triwest
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Indra Oetomo?

    Jul 31, 2022
    I was at point of loosing everything I had, before a colleague told me about a great CREDIT HACKER called KENSTAR. I spoke with him about the issues with my card on late payments. He listened and got my details. What I thought was impossible to handle, To the glory of God I was texted that 354 score have been added to my credit, late payments cleared in less than 72hours. Reach out to him via Email: KENSTARCYBERSERVICES AT GMAIL DOT COM
    Evelyn Jude — Jul 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Indra Oetomo, PT
    How would you rate your experience with Indra Oetomo, PT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Indra Oetomo to family and friends

    Indra Oetomo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Indra Oetomo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Indra Oetomo, PT.

    About Indra Oetomo, PT

    Specialties
    • Acupuncture
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326005745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Indra Oetomo, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Indra Oetomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Indra Oetomo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Indra Oetomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Indra Oetomo works at Meromed Healing Centre in Highlands Ranch, CO. View the full address on Indra Oetomo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Indra Oetomo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Indra Oetomo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Indra Oetomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Indra Oetomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Indra Oetomo, PT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.