Dr. Inga Simonian, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Inga Simonian, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UC Irvine MC and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Simonian works at Inga Simonian, PhD Psychology Group, Inc. in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inga Simonian Phd Psychology Group Inc.
    14930 Ventura Blvd Ste 230, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 415-8287
    Monday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Inga Simonian, PhD Psychology Group, Inc.
    940 E Union St Ste 102, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 208-3827
    Monday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Dr. Inga Simonian, Ph.D., Sherman Oaks, CA. Pasadena, CA
    427 S Marengo Ave Ste 5, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 570-1636

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • LACare
    • Medicare
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Inga Simonian, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215271317
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Santa Anita Family Service
    Residency
    • Wright Institute of Los Angeles
    Internship
    • BHC Alhambra Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UC Irvine MC
    Undergraduate School
    • California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Inga Simonian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simonian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

