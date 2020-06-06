Dr. Ira Hanlon, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanlon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Hanlon, OD
Overview of Dr. Ira Hanlon, OD
Dr. Ira Hanlon, OD is an Optometrist in East Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Hanlon works at
Dr. Hanlon's Office Locations
-
1
Lenscrafters #1113434 STATE ROUTE 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-1500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanlon?
My family and I have been going to Dr. Hanlon for years. He is always professional, yet kind, patient and concerned. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ira Hanlon, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1013190800
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanlon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanlon accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanlon works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanlon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.