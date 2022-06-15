Dr. Irene Fruchtbaum, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fruchtbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Fruchtbaum, PHD
Overview
Dr. Irene Fruchtbaum, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Agoura Hills, CA.
Dr. Fruchtbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Irene Fruchtbaum PhD28310 Roadside Dr Ste 202A, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 650-1960Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday4:00pm - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fruchtbaum?
Dr. Fruchtbaum has holistic approach to therapy. She not only uses traditional methods but also recommends herbal alternatives for treatment. In the past years, she has recommended books, diets, supplements, meditation etc. She tries to convince if there is need to take medicine in contrast to other therapists who require that you are on medicine before they see you. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Irene Fruchtbaum, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Russian
- 1386081743
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fruchtbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fruchtbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fruchtbaum works at
Dr. Fruchtbaum speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fruchtbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fruchtbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fruchtbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fruchtbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.