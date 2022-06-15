See All Clinical Psychologists in Agoura Hills, CA
Dr. Irene Fruchtbaum, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Irene Fruchtbaum, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Agoura Hills, CA. 

Dr. Fruchtbaum works at Dr. Irene Fruchtbaum PhD in Agoura Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Irene Fruchtbaum PhD
    28310 Roadside Dr Ste 202A, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 650-1960
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    4:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Anxiety
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Moderate Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr. Fruchtbaum has holistic approach to therapy. She not only uses traditional methods but also recommends herbal alternatives for treatment. In the past years, she has recommended books, diets, supplements, meditation etc. She tries to convince if there is need to take medicine in contrast to other therapists who require that you are on medicine before they see you. Highly recommended.
    GKHM — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Irene Fruchtbaum, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1386081743
