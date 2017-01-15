Irish Faye Pugao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Irish Faye Pugao, PA
Overview
Irish Faye Pugao, PA is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Irish Faye Pugao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Medical Center East Pharmacy1485 George Dieter Dr Ste 107, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 790-5700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Irish Faye Pugao?
She knows what she is doing. friendly service.
About Irish Faye Pugao, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548355548
Frequently Asked Questions
Irish Faye Pugao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Irish Faye Pugao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Irish Faye Pugao works at
3 patients have reviewed Irish Faye Pugao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irish Faye Pugao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irish Faye Pugao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irish Faye Pugao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.