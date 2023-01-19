Irma Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Irma Gonzalez, LPC
Irma Gonzalez, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX.
Irma Gonzalez works at
Family Service of El Paso6040 Surety Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 781-9900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Irma help us realized short comings in our marriage. With her help we saved our marriage and have been stronger over the seven years since seeing her. Celebrating 38 years this year.
- Counseling
- English
- 1093825218
Irma Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Irma Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Irma Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Irma Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Irma Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.