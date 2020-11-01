Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Isaac Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Kingston, NY.
Isaac Rosenblum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hudson Dermatology Kingston40 Hurley Ave Ste 10 Fl 3, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-3200
-
2
Hudson Dermatology Fishkill969 Main St Ste D, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-7730
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MVP Health Care
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Isaac Rosenblum?
My experience with Isaac was just fantastic from start to finish. Ive never had someone this thorough and this knowledgeable. He was also quite entertaining. He offered me numerous options for treatment and helped me decide. My husband will be seeing him next week. Also, very nice and clean office. Staff was friendly and accommodating.
About Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1154709624
Frequently Asked Questions
Isaac Rosenblum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Isaac Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Isaac Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Isaac Rosenblum works at
12 patients have reviewed Isaac Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Isaac Rosenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isaac Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isaac Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.