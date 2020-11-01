See All Dermatologists in Kingston, NY
Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C

Dermatology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Kingston, NY. 

Isaac Rosenblum works at Hudson Dermatology in Kingston, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hudson Dermatology Kingston
    40 Hurley Ave Ste 10 Fl 3, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 338-3200
  2. 2
    Hudson Dermatology Fishkill
    969 Main St Ste D, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 896-7730
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MVP Health Care
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oscar Health
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 01, 2020
    My experience with Isaac was just fantastic from start to finish. Ive never had someone this thorough and this knowledgeable. He was also quite entertaining. He offered me numerous options for treatment and helped me decide. My husband will be seeing him next week. Also, very nice and clean office. Staff was friendly and accommodating.
    Susan — Nov 01, 2020
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C.

    About Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154709624
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Isaac Rosenblum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Isaac Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Isaac Rosenblum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Isaac Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Isaac Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Isaac Rosenblum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isaac Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isaac Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

