Isabella Davydova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Isabella Davydova, LMHC
Overview
Isabella Davydova, LMHC is a Counselor in Forest Hills, NY.
Isabella Davydova works at
Locations
-
1
Better Hlth. Med Care PC6260 108th St Ste 1J, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 275-2224
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Isabella Davydova?
I’m glad that you keep my review Isabella ,,, I really meant what I said ,,, hope you are having a great life ,,,, J.R (((((( () ))))))
About Isabella Davydova, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1356679070
Frequently Asked Questions
Isabella Davydova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Isabella Davydova works at
4 patients have reviewed Isabella Davydova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Isabella Davydova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isabella Davydova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isabella Davydova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.