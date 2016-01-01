See All Nurse Practitioners in Bronx, NY
Isheka Watkins, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Isheka Watkins, FNP

Isheka Watkins, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY. 

Isheka Watkins works at Stevenson Family Health Center in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Isheka Watkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mahesh Drugs
    731 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 589-8775
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Isheka Watkins, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1922385335
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Isheka Watkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Isheka Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Isheka Watkins works at Stevenson Family Health Center in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Isheka Watkins’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Isheka Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Isheka Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Isheka Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Isheka Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

