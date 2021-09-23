See All Counselors in Nashville, TN
Dr. Jaclyn Lewinski, PHD

Counseling
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jaclyn Lewinski, PHD is a Counselor in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Lewinski works at Jaclyn Lewinski, PhD in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jaclyn Lewinski, PhD
    3011 Poston Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 777-6007
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2021
    Jackie Lewinski is an authentic mental health professional. I say that because she is genuinely dedicated to her patients, in helping them to achieve a healthier being. She is an active listener, who is patient and highly proficient in utilizing the most effective treatment protocols for maximum outcomes. She worked with our daughter who suffered a trauma at 14 yrs of age, and achieved more with her in a month than others were able to do in a year. We are most grateful to Jackie, and highly recommend her for any issues that you may be experiencing. She is so ethical that she will tell you honestly if she is unable to treat you and will recommend another provider. You will not be disappointed. She's the real deal. Thank you.
    Murfreesboro Mom — Sep 23, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jaclyn Lewinski, PHD
    About Dr. Jaclyn Lewinski, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801924618
