Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaclyn Schwimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT
Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY.
Jaclyn Schwimmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jaclyn Schwimmer's Office Locations
-
1
Recovery PT (Upper West Side)207 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions (332) 240-6635Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaclyn Schwimmer?
Excellent!
About Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1538679691
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaclyn Schwimmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jaclyn Schwimmer using Healthline FindCare.
Jaclyn Schwimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaclyn Schwimmer works at
Jaclyn Schwimmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Schwimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Schwimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Schwimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.