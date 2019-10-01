See All Physical Therapists in New York, NY
Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT

Physical Therapy
4.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT

Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY. 

Jaclyn Schwimmer works at Recovery PT (Upper West Side) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Jaclyn Schwimmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Recovery PT (Upper West Side)
    207 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6635
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jaclyn Schwimmer?

Oct 01, 2019
Excellent!
M. G. — Oct 01, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT
How would you rate your experience with Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jaclyn Schwimmer to family and friends

Jaclyn Schwimmer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jaclyn Schwimmer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT.

About Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538679691
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaclyn Schwimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jaclyn Schwimmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jaclyn Schwimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jaclyn Schwimmer works at Recovery PT (Upper West Side) in New York, NY. View the full address on Jaclyn Schwimmer’s profile.

Jaclyn Schwimmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Schwimmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Schwimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Schwimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jaclyn Schwimmer, PT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.