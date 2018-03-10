See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kalamazoo, MI
Jacob Coughlin, PA-C

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Jacob Coughlin, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Western Michigan University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Jacob Coughlin works at Bronson Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bronson Internal Medicine & Pediatrics - Lifetime Wellness
    4613 W Main St Ste A, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 488-8672

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bronson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 10, 2018
    I appreciated the time Jacob took with both my husband and myself.He was very professional and kind. He listened and answered all my questions.So thankful for someone who listens and carefully goes over all my issuss.I have already shared. What a excellent Dr Jacob is.
    — Mar 10, 2018
    About Jacob Coughlin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396025805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western Michigan University Physician Assistant Program
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Central Michigan University, B.S.,
    Undergraduate School

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.