Jacob Cummings, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacob Cummings, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in East Norriton, PA.
Jacob Cummings works at
Locations
Einstein Orthopedic Specialists170 W Germantown Pike Ste C2, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions (610) 275-9400
Einstein General Surgery at Collegeville210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (610) 233-3693
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Jacob Cummings, PA-C
- Orthopedics
- English
- Male
- 1588213714
Education & Certifications
- Semmelweis University Hospital | 2015
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
