Jacob Cummings, PA-C

Orthopedics
4.8 (67)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jacob Cummings, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in East Norriton, PA. 

Jacob Cummings works at Einstein Orthopedic Specialists in East Norriton, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Orthopedic Specialists
    170 W Germantown Pike Ste C2, East Norriton, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 275-9400
  2. 2
    Einstein General Surgery at Collegeville
    210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 233-3693

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Hand
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Hand
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jacob Cummings, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1588213714
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Semmelweis University Hospital | 2015
    Internship

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacob Cummings, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacob Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jacob Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    67 patients have reviewed Jacob Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacob Cummings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacob Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacob Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.