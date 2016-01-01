Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD
Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with Fort Wayne Neurological Center
Dr. Lutz works at
Dr. Lutz's Office Locations
Fort Wayne Neuropsychology4306 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 460-3203Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Encore Health Network
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Indiana Health Network
- Magellan Health Services
- MDwise
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fort Wayne Neurological Center
- Grace College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.