Overview of Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD

Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with Fort Wayne Neurological Center



Dr. Lutz works at Fort Wayne Neuropsychology in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.