Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD

Neuropsychology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD

Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with Fort Wayne Neurological Center

Dr. Lutz works at Fort Wayne Neuropsychology in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lutz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Wayne Neuropsychology
    4306 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 460-3203
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Parkview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Asperger Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Asperger Syndrome

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Encore Health Network
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid of Indiana
    • Medicare
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164860052
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fort Wayne Neurological Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Grace College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Lutz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lutz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lutz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lutz works at Fort Wayne Neuropsychology in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lutz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

