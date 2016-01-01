See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wahpeton, ND
Jacqueline Bell, CCC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jacqueline Bell, CCC

Home Health Medicine
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Wahpeton, ND
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Jacqueline Bell, CCC

Jacqueline Bell, CCC is a Home Health Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. 

Jacqueline Bell works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND with other offices in Graceville, MN and Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jacqueline Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Graceville Clinic
    115 W 2nd St, Graceville, MN 56240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jacqueline Bell?

Photo: Jacqueline Bell, CCC
How would you rate your experience with Jacqueline Bell, CCC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jacqueline Bell to family and friends

Jacqueline Bell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jacqueline Bell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jacqueline Bell, CCC.

About Jacqueline Bell, CCC

Specialties
  • Home Health Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1023654787
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Fargo
  • Essentia Health-Holy Trinity Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Jacqueline Bell, CCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jacqueline Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jacqueline Bell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Bell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.