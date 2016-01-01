Dr. Henriquez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacqueline Henriquez, OD
Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Henriquez, OD
Dr. Jacqueline Henriquez, OD is an Optometrist in North Richland Hills, TX.
Dr. Henriquez works at
Dr. Henriquez's Office Locations
-
1
Sam's Club Optical 30-82686375 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 428-4488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henriquez?
About Dr. Jacqueline Henriquez, OD
- Optometry
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1063653756
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henriquez works at
Dr. Henriquez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
Dr. Henriquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henriquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.