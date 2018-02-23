Jacqueline Smiley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Smiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacqueline Smiley, NP
Overview of Jacqueline Smiley, NP
Jacqueline Smiley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI.
Jacqueline Smiley works at
Jacqueline Smiley's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecologic Associates of Flint PC2 Hurley Plz Ste 204, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 262-6743
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacqueline Smiley?
Very personable and friendly, was totally comfortable during exam
About Jacqueline Smiley, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386771830
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Smiley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jacqueline Smiley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Smiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacqueline Smiley works at
2 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Smiley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Smiley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Smiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Smiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.