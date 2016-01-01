See All Counselors in Middletown, OH
Jacqueline Thompson, LPCC-S

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jacqueline Thompson, LPCC-S is a Counselor in Middletown, OH. 

Jacqueline Thompson works at Jacqueline Thompson in Middletown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacqueline Thompson
    78 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 (513) 424-2300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Jacqueline Thompson, LPCC-S

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013974203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier Univerity
    Undergraduate School

