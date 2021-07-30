See All Neuropsychologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD

Neuropsychology
4.9 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD

Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Valdes works at Shannan M Cason Psyd LLC in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Valdes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shannan M Cason Psyd LLC
    2214 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 927-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Brain Damage
Concussion
ADHD and-or ADD
Brain Damage
Concussion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Valdes?

    Jul 30, 2021
    I cannot express my gratitude enough for such a caring and knowledgeable doctor. She helped me and my mother understand my father’s diagnosis and what we could expect down the road to help him most. Although our insurance didn’t fully cover the examination she still provided my father with a full and comprehensive neuropsychological examination and reduced her fee to help us. I am so thankful for finding such a wonderful resource, I just wish all my father’s doctors were as caring, detailed and willing to spend all the time we needed so our questions were answered.
    — Jul 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Valdes to family and friends

    Dr. Valdes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Valdes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD.

    About Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538385919
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdes works at Shannan M Cason Psyd LLC in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Valdes’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jacqueline Valdes, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.