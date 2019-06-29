Dr. Jad Osmanski, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osmanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jad Osmanski, OD
Overview of Dr. Jad Osmanski, OD
Dr. Jad Osmanski, OD is an Optometrist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Optometry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Dr. Osmanski works at
Dr. Osmanski's Office Locations
Southern New England Eye Inc231 New Boston Rd, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 673-6262
Joseph F. Osmanski Od Inc.1971 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 232-0941
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Osmanski. He is thorough, informative and highly skilled in his field. I never wait. The staff is very pleasant. I always feel better after my appointment.
About Dr. Jad Osmanski, OD
- Optometry
- 15 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Optometry
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osmanski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osmanski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osmanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osmanski works at
Dr. Osmanski speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Osmanski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osmanski.
