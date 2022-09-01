Overview

Jaime Burns, APRN is a Neurology Nurse Practitioner in Holiday, FL. They specialize in Neurology (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain University and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.



Jaime Burns works at Atit Neurology in Holiday, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.