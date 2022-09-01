See All Nurse Practitioners in Holiday, FL
Jaime Burns, APRN

Neurology (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jaime Burns, APRN is a Neurology Nurse Practitioner in Holiday, FL. They specialize in Neurology (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Chamberlain University and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.

Jaime Burns works at Atit Neurology in Holiday, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atit Neurology
    1011 Us Highway 19, Holiday, FL 34691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 937-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Amnesia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Amnesia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Bradykinesia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysgraphia Chevron Icon
Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intraventricular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Low Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy, Peripheral With Dysautonomia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neuropharmacology Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sialorrhea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis with Neurogenic Claudication Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Florida Blue
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Recent visit for migraines a the Largo location. My first time to see her. Very impressed. Was personable, thorough, experienced in dealing with migraines and tension headaches. Took her time with me to review history. Gave me a printout of her Migraine Toolbox for Acute Migraine with detailed medication instructions. Prescriptions were sent to various pharmacies. Gave me samples to start. Her Clearwater staff followed up me regarding my status and located more samples for me.
    Karen Greer — Sep 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jaime Burns, APRN
    About Jaime Burns, APRN

    Specialties
    • Neurology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679069959
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chamberlain University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaime Burns, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaime Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jaime Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaime Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Jaime Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaime Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaime Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaime Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

