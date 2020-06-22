See All Clinical Psychologists in Agoura Hills, CA
Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Agoura Hills, CA. 

Dr. Medvene works at The Psychology Center At The Ridge in Agoura Hills, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jaime Elizabeth Medvene Phd A Professional Psychological Corpora
    30200 Agoura Rd Ste 190, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 295-2428
  2. 2
    Psychology Center
    17337 Ventura Blvd Ste 200, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 981-7845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Medvene?

    Jun 22, 2020
    I’ve been to a few therapists in my life, and Dr. Medvene is by FAR the best I’ve had. She is very compassionate and seems to genuinely love people and her job. She is a great listener. She always brings up details from our past conversations that I couldn’t believe anyone would be able to remember. In response to someone’s comment about being on her phone a lot, the only times she was on her phone was when she was trying to find information or something to help me directly (like when there was a book she wanted to recommend). I never felt like she was distracted. As a bonus she’s also pretty funny, which really helped to put me at ease. Sometimes she would be a few minutes late for our sessions, but it’s because she isn’t rushing her patience out the door (I know because she has let me go over time more than once). Can’t recommend her enough!
    Kristie — Jun 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Medvene to family and friends

    Dr. Medvene's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Medvene

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD.

    About Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265478754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA Westwood
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medvene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medvene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Medvene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medvene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medvene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medvene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jaime Medvene, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.