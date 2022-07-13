Jairo Rodriguez, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jairo Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jairo Rodriguez, PA
Overview
Jairo Rodriguez, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
-
1
Nolimits Nutrition & Wellness LLC4550 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 901-4000
-
2
Injury & Chronic pain Center4425 S Pecos Rd Ste 2, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 664-2192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Jairo Rodriguez, PA-C was thorough and patiently took the time to explain my treatment plan. Thank you.
About Jairo Rodriguez, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1982868873
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Jairo Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jairo Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jairo Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jairo Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Jairo Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jairo Rodriguez.
