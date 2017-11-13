See All Physical Therapists in Washington, DC
Dr. Jaisie Stevens, DPT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Washington, DC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaisie Stevens, DPT

Dr. Jaisie Stevens, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Washington, DC. 

Dr. Stevens works at National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stevens' Office Locations

    National Rehabilitation Hospital
    102 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Antalgic Gait
Back Pain
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Antalgic Gait
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Antalgic Gait
Back Pain
Balance Disorders
Balance Testing
Brain Injury
Gait Abnormality
Gait Analysis
Hip Pain
Knee Pain
Loss of Balance
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Weakness
Neck Pain
Polio
Shoulder Pain
Stroke
Traumatic Amputation
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jaisie was a very compassionate and knowledgeable physical therapist. She takes her time to make sure that you understand exactly what is going on with your body. She is calm in her approach yet she pushes you to make sure that you put the effort for the improvement that you need in order to function better. I would definitely recommend her to family, friends, and strangers who would benefit from her care.
    About Dr. Jaisie Stevens, DPT

    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1720483035
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaisie Stevens, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevens works at National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC. View the full address on Dr. Stevens’s profile.

    Dr. Stevens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

