James Appell, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Appell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Appell, CH
Overview
James Appell, CH is a Chiropractor in Columbus, OH.
James Appell works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Wellness Group LLC100 Highview Blvd, Columbus, OH 43207 Directions (614) 492-0414
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Appell?
My treatment and care was professional, efficient. affordable and extremely beneficial. I would recommend Dr. Appell to my friends and family.
About James Appell, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1346293404
Frequently Asked Questions
James Appell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Appell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Appell works at
4 patients have reviewed James Appell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Appell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Appell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Appell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.