James Archuleta, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of James Archuleta, FNP-BC

James Archuleta, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

James Archuleta works at Southern Colorado Clinic in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

James Archuleta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Colorado Clinic
    3676 Parker Blvd Ste 260, Pueblo, CO 81008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 553-2201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About James Archuleta, FNP-BC

Specialties

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316220742
    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Archuleta, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Archuleta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Archuleta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    James Archuleta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Archuleta works at Southern Colorado Clinic in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on James Archuleta’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed James Archuleta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Archuleta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Archuleta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Archuleta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

