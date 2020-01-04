James Archuleta, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Archuleta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Archuleta, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of James Archuleta, FNP-BC
James Archuleta, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
James Archuleta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
James Archuleta's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Colorado Clinic3676 Parker Blvd Ste 260, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 553-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Archuleta?
What an absolutely wonderful experience, my father has had trouble finding a decent primary care physician that would actually listen to him and James Archuleta was finally our greatest relief. He listened to my father about everything and thoroughly worked with him to get the treatment he needed; I knew there were good ones out there! Thank you!
About James Archuleta, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316220742
Frequently Asked Questions
James Archuleta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
James Archuleta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Archuleta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Archuleta works at
3 patients have reviewed James Archuleta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Archuleta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Archuleta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Archuleta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.