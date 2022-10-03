See All Physicians Assistants in Alpharetta, GA
James Bean Jr, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

James Bean Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA. 

James Bean Jr works at Northside Total Joint Specialists in Alpharetta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Total Joint Specialists
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C290, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 667-4343

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 03, 2022
I first saw Physician Assistant, Mr James (Eddie) Bean in 2011 for a total knee replacement which was performed by Dr. Kenneth Kress and then again for a total hip replacement in 2013, also by Dr. Kress. I could not have been more pleased with my overall surgical experience; the pre-surgery, and post surgery visits primarily with Mr. Bean. Today my other hip is facing a possible total hip replacement and again I searched out the same team and I am happy to report that Dr. Kress and his Pa, Mr Bean are still the best. I never feel rushed, they listen, interject when needed, and thoroughly answer questions. Simply the best.
— Oct 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: James Bean Jr, PA
About James Bean Jr, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740256585
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

James Bean Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

James Bean Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

James Bean Jr works at Northside Total Joint Specialists in Alpharetta, GA.

9 patients have reviewed James Bean Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Bean Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Bean Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

