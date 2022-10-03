James Bean Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
James Bean Jr, PA
Overview
James Bean Jr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA.
James Bean Jr works at
Locations
Arthritis and Total Joint Specialists3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C290, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 667-4343
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Physician Assistant, Mr James (Eddie) Bean in 2011 for a total knee replacement which was performed by Dr. Kenneth Kress and then again for a total hip replacement in 2013, also by Dr. Kress. I could not have been more pleased with my overall surgical experience; the pre-surgery, and post surgery visits primarily with Mr. Bean. Today my other hip is facing a possible total hip replacement and again I searched out the same team and I am happy to report that Dr. Kress and his Pa, Mr Bean are still the best. I never feel rushed, they listen, interject when needed, and thoroughly answer questions. Simply the best.
About James Bean Jr, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1740256585
9 patients have reviewed James Bean Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Bean Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Bean Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Bean Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.