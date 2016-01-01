See All Physical Therapists in West Fargo, ND
James Bitz, PT

Physical Therapy
Map Pin Small West Fargo, ND
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of James Bitz, PT

James Bitz, PT is a Physical Therapist in West Fargo, ND. 

James Bitz works at Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic in West Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

James Bitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic
    1401 13th Ave E, West Fargo, ND 58078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About James Bitz, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1104853928
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Bitz, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Bitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    James Bitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Bitz works at Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic in West Fargo, ND. View the full address on James Bitz’s profile.

    James Bitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Bitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Bitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Bitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

