James Bitz, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if James Bitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
James Bitz, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of James Bitz, PT
James Bitz, PT is a Physical Therapist in West Fargo, ND.
James Bitz works at
James Bitz's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic1401 13th Ave E, West Fargo, ND 58078 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Bitz?
About James Bitz, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1104853928
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
James Bitz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with James Bitz using Healthline FindCare.
James Bitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Bitz works at
James Bitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with James Bitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Bitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Bitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.