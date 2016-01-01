Overview of Dr. James Cecil, OD

Dr. James Cecil, OD is an Optometrist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Cecil works at The Eye Site in Pikeville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.