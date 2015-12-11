Dr. James Creech, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Creech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Creech, OD
Dr. James Creech, OD is an Optometrist in Temecula, CA.
Bel Villaggio Eyecare41238 Margarita Rd Ste 105, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 587-2333
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
He was thorough and friendly, and took time to explain
- English, Spanish
Dr. Creech has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Creech accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Creech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Creech speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Creech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Creech.
