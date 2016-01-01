See All Neurosurgeons in Duluth, MN
James Cross, PA-C

Neurosurgery
Overview of James Cross, PA-C

James Cross, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

James Cross works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

James Cross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About James Cross, PA-C

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1346907151
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

