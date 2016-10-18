James Elliott accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Elliott, MA
Overview
James Elliott, MA is a Counselor in Monticello, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 128 S Illinois St Ste B, Monticello, IN 47960 Directions (574) 583-5656
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Elliott?
James Elliott is able to connect with my child like no other counselor has. Our child will talk about things to Jim, that he does not feel comfortable speaking to us about. I highly recommend Jim to parents of children that need help.
About James Elliott, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1891898474
Frequently Asked Questions
James Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed James Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.