James Haraway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
James Haraway, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of James Haraway, NP
James Haraway, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Junction, CO.
James Haraway works at
James Haraway's Office Locations
Primary Care Partners3150 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 256-5211Monday3:00pm - 10:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 10:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 10:00pmThursday3:00pm - 10:00pmFriday3:00pm - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 10:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About James Haraway, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053373795
Frequently Asked Questions
James Haraway accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Haraway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Haraway works at
5 patients have reviewed James Haraway. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Haraway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Haraway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Haraway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.