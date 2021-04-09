See All Psychologists in Mill Creek, WA
Dr. James Keyes, PHD

Psychology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Keyes, PHD is a Psychologist in Mill Creek, WA. They specialize in Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Keyes works at Well Minds, LLC in Mill Creek, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Cascade Behavioral Health
    15418 Main St, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 385-3262
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. James Keyes, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841221165
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Denver General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University
    Undergraduate School
    • Seattle University Honors Program
    Dr. James Keyes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

