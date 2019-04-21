James Langan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
James Langan, PSY
Overview of James Langan, PSY
James Langan, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Wilmington, DE.
James Langan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
James Langan's Office Locations
-
1
Podiatry Associates2500 Grubb Rd Ste 210, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 984-2885
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with James Langan?
Very competent, easy manor
About James Langan, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1972650711
Frequently Asked Questions
James Langan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
James Langan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
James Langan works at
9 patients have reviewed James Langan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Langan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Langan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Langan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.