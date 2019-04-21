See All Neuropsychologists in Wilmington, DE
James Langan, PSY

Neuropsychology
2.4 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of James Langan, PSY

James Langan, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Wilmington, DE. 

James Langan works at Podiatry Associates in Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

James Langan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Associates
    2500 Grubb Rd Ste 210, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 984-2885
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Apr 21, 2019
    Very competent, easy manor
    — Apr 21, 2019
    About James Langan, PSY

    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1972650711
    Frequently Asked Questions

    James Langan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    James Langan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    James Langan works at Podiatry Associates in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on James Langan’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed James Langan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with James Langan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with James Langan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with James Langan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

