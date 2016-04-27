See All Neuropsychologists in Katy, TX
Dr. James Poysky, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.9 (12)
Overview of Dr. James Poysky, PHD

Dr. James Poysky, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Katy, TX. 

Dr. Poysky works at Katy Child Psychology Associates in Katy, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Poysky's Office Locations

    Katy Child Psychology Associates
    21384 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 459-6084
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    About Dr. James Poysky, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316091945
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Poysky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poysky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poysky works at Katy Child Psychology Associates in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Poysky’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Poysky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poysky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poysky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poysky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

