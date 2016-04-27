Dr. Poysky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Poysky, PHD
Dr. James Poysky, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Katy, TX.
Dr. Poysky's Office Locations
Katy Child Psychology Associates21384 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 459-6084
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Poysky is excellent with children and adults. Engages the child at his/her level, and understands and respects the parents as they are trying to navigate the particular situation. In our situation, he engaged the parent and child in the process of working to a solution. Dr. Poysky gave immediate tools that we needed,ideas, and a process for moving forward with our particular concern. Already seeing results, and very thankful.
About Dr. James Poysky, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1316091945
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poysky accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poysky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Poysky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poysky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poysky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poysky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.