Dr. James Scherman, OD
Overview of Dr. James Scherman, OD
Dr. James Scherman, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO.

Dr. Scherman's Office Locations
Clarkson Eyecare7 N Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (844) 206-8709
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scherman is super knowledgeable and efficient. He has a more serious demeanor but is very nice, just not chatty. He was willing to answer all my questions.
About Dr. James Scherman, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.