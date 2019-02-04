Overview of Jamie Martinez, ARNP

Jamie Martinez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic Univeristy.



Jamie Martinez works at JAVIER CANASI MD PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.