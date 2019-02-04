Jamie Martinez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jamie Martinez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic Univeristy.
Javier J. Canasi M.d. P.A.900 Village Square Xing Ste 130, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 775-0335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jamie RNP is very professional, knowledgable, and personable. She actually listens to my concerns, and answers all of my questions. She is awesome, and I would recommend Jamie RNP to anyone who is looking for a great RNP!!!!
About Jamie Martinez, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 5 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palm Beach Atlantic Univeristy
