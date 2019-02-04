See All Nurse Practitioners in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Super Profile

Jamie Martinez, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jamie Martinez, ARNP

Jamie Martinez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic Univeristy.

Jamie Martinez works at JAVIER CANASI MD PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jamie Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Javier J. Canasi M.d. P.A.
    900 Village Square Xing Ste 130, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 775-0335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Pressure Management
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Diseases
Treatment frequency



Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2019
    Jamie RNP is very professional, knowledgable, and personable. She actually listens to my concerns, and answers all of my questions. She is awesome, and I would recommend Jamie RNP to anyone who is looking for a great RNP!!!!
    J.Campbell Jr. in Martin County, FL — Feb 04, 2019
    Photo: Jamie Martinez, ARNP
    About Jamie Martinez, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073096236
    Education & Certifications

    • Palm Beach Atlantic Univeristy
