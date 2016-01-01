See All Family Doctors in Edwardsville, IL
Jamie Ott, NP

Family Medicine
3.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jamie Ott, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edwardsville, IL. 

Jamie Ott works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Edwardsville
    2122 Troy Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 800-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alton Memorial Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Hypertension
Preventive Care
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Jamie Ott, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285673780
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jamie Ott, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Ott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jamie Ott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jamie Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jamie Ott works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL. View the full address on Jamie Ott’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Jamie Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamie Ott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamie Ott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamie Ott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

