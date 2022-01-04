Jamie Shirey, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamie Shirey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jamie Shirey, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jamie Shirey, CRNP
Jamie Shirey, CRNP is a Pain Management Specialist in Camp Hill, PA.
Jamie Shirey works at
Jamie Shirey's Office Locations
Advanced PainCare and BioHealth Institute - Jean Santo97 N 36th St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 936-6729Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Jamie has been wonderful. She zeroed in on my thyroid issues and is working with me to solve them! I wish she could be my primary care practitiner!
About Jamie Shirey, CRNP
- Pain Management
- English
- 1114368362
67 patients have reviewed Jamie Shirey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
