Jamil Ali, PSY
Overview
Jamil Ali, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Jamil Ali works at
Locations
Guevara Psychological Services LLC7221 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 212-3008
Ratings & Reviews
He listens well; asks appropriate questions, and explains ways the one's brain functions with ADHD, in an understandable way, as well as how various medications behave or help. On the topic of whether to use drug therapy or not, he was supportive of one's personal preference and never pushed for or against Rx as part of a therapy plan. He does not prescribe meds at his office, so he makes referrals to outside MDs to chose from, as was needed. He spoke respectfully and informatively. He is outstanding. Professional in every aspect. The current success through recognition treatment started with visiting him for diagnostic purposes. Smart choice. Recommended.
About Jamil Ali, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750426474
5 patients have reviewed Jamil Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
