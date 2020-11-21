See All Clinical Psychologists in Las Vegas, NV
Jamil Ali, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jamil Ali, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jamil Ali, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jamil Ali works at Guevara Psychological Services LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guevara Psychological Services LLC
    7221 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 212-3008

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jamil Ali?

Nov 21, 2020
He listens well; asks appropriate questions, and explains ways the one's brain functions with ADHD, in an understandable way, as well as how various medications behave or help. On the topic of whether to use drug therapy or not, he was supportive of one's personal preference and never pushed for or against Rx as part of a therapy plan. He does not prescribe meds at his office, so he makes referrals to outside MDs to chose from, as was needed. He spoke respectfully and informatively. He is outstanding. Professional in every aspect. The current success through recognition treatment started with visiting him for diagnostic purposes. Smart choice. Recommended.
ADHD OKEY DOKEY — Nov 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jamil Ali, PSY
How would you rate your experience with Jamil Ali, PSY?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jamil Ali to family and friends

Jamil Ali's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jamil Ali

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jamil Ali, PSY.

About Jamil Ali, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750426474
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jamil Ali, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jamil Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jamil Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jamil Ali works at Guevara Psychological Services LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Jamil Ali’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Jamil Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jamil Ali.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jamil Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jamil Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jamil Ali, PSY?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.