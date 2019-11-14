See All Nurse Practitioners in Flint, MI
Jammie Pierson, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jammie Pierson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jammie Pierson, NP

Jammie Pierson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Jammie Pierson works at Oak Street Health North Flint in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jammie Pierson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health North Flint
    102 W Pierson Rd, Flint, MI 48505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 212-2428
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jammie Pierson?

    Nov 14, 2019
    Great Dr. Takes her time and listens.
    — Nov 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jammie Pierson, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jammie Pierson, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jammie Pierson to family and friends

    Jammie Pierson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jammie Pierson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jammie Pierson, NP.

    About Jammie Pierson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972041291
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jammie Pierson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jammie Pierson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jammie Pierson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jammie Pierson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jammie Pierson works at Oak Street Health North Flint in Flint, MI. View the full address on Jammie Pierson’s profile.

    Jammie Pierson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jammie Pierson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jammie Pierson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jammie Pierson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.