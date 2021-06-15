See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Jana Schade, DO

Internal Medicine
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Jana Schade, DO

Dr. Jana Schade, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Schade works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schade's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pavilion Primary Care
    800 N Gibson Rd Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jana Schade, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1912025362
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jana Schade, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schade has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schade works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Schade’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

