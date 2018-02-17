See All Family Doctors in Pelican Rapids, MN
Jana Sundeen, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jana Sundeen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pelican Rapids, MN. 

Jana Sundeen works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Pelican Rapids Clinic in Pelican Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Pelican Rapids Clinic
    301 N Broadway, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2018
    Dr. Sundeen was absolutely wonderful! She made me feel comfortable and willing to discuss some hard topics the first visit. No judgement made. She was real and provided me with a lot of good information and education on several different topics.
    — Feb 17, 2018
    Photo: Jana Sundeen, APRN
    About Jana Sundeen, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1548552565
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jana Sundeen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jana Sundeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jana Sundeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jana Sundeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jana Sundeen works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Pelican Rapids Clinic in Pelican Rapids, MN. View the full address on Jana Sundeen’s profile.

    Jana Sundeen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jana Sundeen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jana Sundeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jana Sundeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

