Jane Heenan, MFT

Counseling
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jane Heenan, MFT is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7465 W Lake Mead Blvd # 107, Las Vegas, NV 89128 (702) 810-4159

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Rape Trauma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Chromosome Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 27, 2019
    Jane has been someone offering a lot to this community for years and has become a trusted provider. They're full of acceptance and understanding and have put in so much effort to caring for the trans and gender variant community. Nothing but respect for this individual
    Aug 27, 2019
    Photo: Jane Heenan, MFT
    About Jane Heenan, MFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386849628
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
