Jane Heenan, MFT
Overview
Jane Heenan, MFT is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7465 W Lake Mead Blvd # 107, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 810-4159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Jane has been someone offering a lot to this community for years and has become a trusted provider. They're full of acceptance and understanding and have put in so much effort to caring for the trans and gender variant community. Nothing but respect for this individual
About Jane Heenan, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1386849628
Education & Certifications
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
