Janet Berger, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Janet Berger, APRN
Janet Berger, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH.
Janet Berger works at
Janet Berger's Office Locations
Southern New Hampshire Health280 Main St Fl 2 Ste 210, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janet Berger?
She is the best! Listens to me and makes me feel like I have been cared for. I never feel rushed and she always contacts me if I have additional questions or need more time. Would never switch.
About Janet Berger, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558814335
Janet Berger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janet Berger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Janet Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Berger.
