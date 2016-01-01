See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Janet James-Melvin, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Janet James-Melvin, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Janet James-Melvin, PMHNP-BC

Janet James-Melvin, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix MSN-FNP.

Janet James-Melvin works at Scottsdale Financial Center in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Janet James-Melvin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Financial Center
    7272 E Indian School Rd Ste 540, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 207-5205
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Janet James-Melvin?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janet James-Melvin, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Janet James-Melvin, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Janet James-Melvin to family and friends

    Janet James-Melvin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Janet James-Melvin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janet James-Melvin, PMHNP-BC.

    About Janet James-Melvin, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649637729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Phoenix MSN-FNP
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janet James-Melvin, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janet James-Melvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janet James-Melvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janet James-Melvin works at Scottsdale Financial Center in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Janet James-Melvin’s profile.

    Janet James-Melvin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janet James-Melvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet James-Melvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet James-Melvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Janet James-Melvin, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.