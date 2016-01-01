Dr. Lemoine accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janet Lemoine, OD
Overview of Dr. Janet Lemoine, OD
Dr. Janet Lemoine, OD is an Optometrist in Hyannis, MA.
Dr. Lemoine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lemoine's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. David A. Mcqueen and Assoc.1070 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-9701
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemoine?
About Dr. Janet Lemoine, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1063440881
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemoine works at
Dr. Lemoine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemoine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.