See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Janet Walker, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Janet Walker, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Janet Walker, NP

Janet Walker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Janet Walker works at For Sight Eye Care, PLLC in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Romana Magtoto, APRN
Romana Magtoto, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amanda Person, APN
Amanda Person, APN
3.0 (6)
View Profile
Jason Sasser, FNP
Jason Sasser, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Janet Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    For Sight Eye Care, PLLC
    1068 Cresthaven Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 683-0024
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Janet Walker?

    Oct 13, 2020
    Dr Walker is a amazing doctor she is always suggesting ways to keep me and my kids healthy. I love her treatment plans.
    Carlisha Maclin — Oct 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Janet Walker, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Janet Walker, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Janet Walker to family and friends

    Janet Walker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Janet Walker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Janet Walker, NP.

    About Janet Walker, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043682677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janet Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Janet Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janet Walker works at For Sight Eye Care, PLLC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Janet Walker’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Janet Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Janet Walker, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.