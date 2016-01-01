Janet Watts accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janet Watts, LPC
Overview
Janet Watts, LPC is a Counselor in Amarillo, TX.
Janet Watts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jennings Counseling Services7470 Golden Pond Pl Ste 300, Amarillo, TX 79121 Directions (806) 356-9047
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janet Watts?
About Janet Watts, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992162812
Frequently Asked Questions
Janet Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janet Watts works at
Janet Watts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janet Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janet Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janet Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.